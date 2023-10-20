Dowagiac school board president resigns Published 11:50 am Friday, October 20, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacant board of education seat following the resignation of President Ruth Ausra, who submitted her letter of resignation citing personal reasons.

A longtime member of the DUS Board of Education, Ausra is the second DUS president to resign this year following the resignation of Brent Brewer in August. In what was her last meeting as a member of the school board, the school board unanimously voted Monday to hire consultant Dave Killips of the Michigan Leadership Institute to assist in the search for a new superintendent.

According to a Friday news release from the district, the Board will need to fill the position within 30 calendar days. Those interested in being considered as a candidate are asked to submit a letter of interest, including experience that would support their candidacy, to Dowagiac Union Schools Board of Education, 243 S. Front St., Dowagiac, MI, 49047, by 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2.