SMC sweeps Kellogg for fifth consecutive victory Published 4:07 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College volleyball continues to roll as the regular season is coming to a close.

On Tuesday, the Roadrunners swept visiting Kellogg Community College 3-0 to improve to 22-9 overall and 6-4 in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference.

Southwestern Michigan dominated the Bruins in winning 25-19, 25-14 and 25-17.

The win avenged a 3-2 loss to Kellogg in Battle Creek on Sept. 21.

“We prepared hard for this match, and it was an awesome night watching our team execute for the sweep,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “They have done a great job at practice working hard to continue leveling up and finding ways to win every point. They also knew the importance of this conference match and the part it plays in the standings.”

Nate said that the support the team received playing in the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse played a role in the sweep.

“We love playing on our home court and truly appreciate the fans, SMC faculty and staff, all the families, and the other SMC athletic teams who are there to support us,” Nate said. “That support, plus our awesome facility, definitely added to our energy, momentum, and big win.”

Individual statistics may be found by clicking here.