Cass County 100+ Women Who Care celebrates 10 years Published 10:52 am Thursday, October 19, 2023

MARCELLUS — The Cass County 100+ Women Who Care met for its 10th anniversary meeting on Monday, Oct. 16 at The Rock at Big Fish Lake in Marcellus.

100+ Women Who Care is a group of women that meets quarterly to vote on and give money to a charity. Since its inception in 2013, the organization has donated more than $240,000 to area 501c3s and has grown to 134 members across Cass County.

At its latest meeting, 100+ Women Who Care witnessed three presentations from area organizations seeking donations. Recently, the organization has collaborated with the Schulze family, which has agreed to do a 50 percent match on donations if the charity qualifies.

One presentation was from Fitch Camp, a popular summer camp in Sister Lakes for children in Dowagiac. The second presentation was from Marcellus Food Pantry, which supplies food to families in Marcellus. The third presentation was from Helping Hands of Cass County, which serves Cass County through Food Pantry, Emergency Utility, Food, Clothing, Personal Care and Household Goods and a thrift store that is open to the public. The winner was Marcellus Food Pantry.