SMC’s Nate, LMC’s McDaniel receive fourth conference honor Published 10:35 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College sophomore Nikki Nate and Lake Michigan College freshman Kaylee McDaniel both won their fourth Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

Nate and McDaniel are both back-to-back winners of the Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week award. Nate has now won three offensive player honors and one defensive player honor. McDaniel’s award is all on the defensive side.

Nate and McDaniel will lead their teams into a showdown at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The Roadrunners and Red Hawks will be playing their second annual Dig Pink Match to help raise money to fight against cancer.

In the inaugural event last season, the two teams raised nearly $2,000. Since Lake Michigan initiated and hosted the event, it was decided on the recipient of the donation, which went to Marie Yeager Cancer Center. Southwestern Michigan will pick the recipient following this year’ match.

In winning the award, Nate averaged 2.89 kills per set, had an attack percentage of .390, had 12 aces and 10 blocks.

McDaniel averaged 4.13 digs per set with 12 assists and five service aces in winning the honor.

