Niles man gets prison time for resisting, obstructing police
Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023
NILES — A Niles man is going to prison for resisting and obstructing police.
Caleb Hite Ringer, 22, of Niles, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced Monday to 14 months to 24 months in prison and $198 in fines and costs. He has no credit for time served as he is on parole.
The incident Aug. 15 in Niles. Ringer also is facing charges in Indiana and Judge Smith said he can serve his prison sentence in any penal institution.
Ringer said he did not want to downplay what he did.
“I hate the decisions I’ve been making,” he said. “I know I need to do better … I’m going to make changes and I want to say I’m sorry.”
“I hope all these things are true,” Judge Smith said. “It’s easy not to do resisting and obstructing police, you just don’t run.”
In other sentencings:
- Richard Anthony Ciuthird II, 27, of Mishawaka, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to 20 days in jail with credit for two days served and $258 in fines and costs. The incident occurred May 6, 2023 in Niles Township.
- Justin Michael Mantei, 49, of Sawyer, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and was sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service and $978 in fines and costs. The incident occurred April 26, 2023 in Niles Township.