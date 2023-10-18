Niles man gets prison time for resisting, obstructing police Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

NILES — A Niles man is going to prison for resisting and obstructing police.

Caleb Hite Ringer, 22, of Niles, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced Monday to 14 months to 24 months in prison and $198 in fines and costs. He has no credit for time served as he is on parole.

The incident Aug. 15 in Niles. Ringer also is facing charges in Indiana and Judge Smith said he can serve his prison sentence in any penal institution.

Ringer said he did not want to downplay what he did.

“I hate the decisions I’ve been making,” he said. “I know I need to do better … I’m going to make changes and I want to say I’m sorry.”

“I hope all these things are true,” Judge Smith said. “It’s easy not to do resisting and obstructing police, you just don’t run.”

