Centreville tops Cassopolis in battle for Southwest 10 title Published 11:39 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

CENTREVILLE — Host Centreville locked up its third consecutive Southwest 10 Conference volleyball championship with a 3-0 sweep of Cassopolis Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (9-0) defeated the Rangers (7-2) 25-20, 25-20 and 25-17.

Atyanna Alford led Cassopolis with 10 kills, while Ryli Burks had nine kills, Ryley Bowsher, Janayla Franklin and Tori Burks all finished with a pair of kills.

Bowsher had a team-high 24 digs. Ryli Burks finished with 21 digs, while Ella Smith and Alford had five digs. Franklin added four digs.

Tori Burks had 29 assists to go along with two kills and two digs.