Buchanan sweeps Lakeland Conference titles Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Buchanan girls’ cross country team successfully defended its Lakeland Conference championship at Dowagiac on Tuesday.

The Bucks easily defeated runner-up Brandywine 24-44. Berrien Springs finished third with 64 points. Dowagiac did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Buchanan completed the sweep as the boys’ team unseated Berrien Springs as the conference champions. The Bucks edged the Shamrocks 24-32. Dowagiac and Brandywine did not field full teams.

Buchanan’s Emma Miller replaced teammate Madeline Young as the individual conference champion as she posted a time of 21:08. Young finished second with a time of 21:27. The Bucks had six of the 10 top finishers as Eleanor Young (22:07) was fifth, Alaina Nagel (22:26) was seventh, Adyson Baker (22:42) was ninth and Brooke Schlutt (22:54) was 10th.

Brandywine’s Sydney Olson (21:52), Miley Young (22:20) and Aubree Murray (22:39) finished third, sixth and eighth, respectively.

Dowagiac’s Jocelyn Kiner placed 16th with a time of 24:22.

Esme James led Berrien Springs with a fourth-place finish and a time of 21:55.

Like the Buchanan girls’ team, the Bucks boys’ team dominated the top 10 finishers.

Britain Philip finished third (17:11), Liam McBeth finished fourth (17:33), Jack Sherwood (17:35) finished fifth, Jacob Kuntz (18:04) finished eighth and Coy Weinberg (18:22) finished ninth.

Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor successfully defended his Lakeland Conference individual championship as he posted a time of 16:41.

Cody Hoskins was the top finisher for Brandywine as he placed 20th with a time of 23:43.

The Shamrocks’ Noah Jarvis was the runner-up with a time of 16:55.

The Bucks also dominated the all-conference teams.

Girls First Team

Madeline Young, Buchanan

Emma Miller, Buchanan

Sydney Olson—-Brandywine

Alaina Nagel, Buchanan

Esme’ James, Berrien Springs

Miley Young, Brandywine

Adyson Baker, Buchanan

Girls Honorable Mention

Eleanor Young, Buchanan

Aubree Murray, Brandywine

Makynna Williams, Buchanan

Brooke Schlutt, Buchanan

Karleigh Byrd, Brandywine

Evie Morrison, Berrien Springs

Catherine Craig, Berrien Springs

Boys First Team

Owen Saylor, Dowagiac

Noah Jarvis, Berrien Springs

Britain Philip, Buchanan

Liam McBeth, Buchanan

Jack Sherwood, Buchanan

Connor Beebe, Berrien Springs

Jacob Kuntz, Buchanan

Boys Honorable Mention

Peyton Eckerley, Berrien Springs

Coy Weinberg, Buchanan

Matthew Green, Berrien Springs

John Keser, Buchanan

Nathan Haygood, Berrien Springs

Nick Pumani, Berrien Springs

Dean Wegner, Buchanan

Bodie Bryans, Buchanan