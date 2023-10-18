Buchanan sweeps Lakeland Conference titles
Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023
DOWAGIAC — The Buchanan girls’ cross country team successfully defended its Lakeland Conference championship at Dowagiac on Tuesday.
The Bucks easily defeated runner-up Brandywine 24-44. Berrien Springs finished third with 64 points. Dowagiac did not have enough runners to post a team score.
Buchanan completed the sweep as the boys’ team unseated Berrien Springs as the conference champions. The Bucks edged the Shamrocks 24-32. Dowagiac and Brandywine did not field full teams.
Buchanan’s Emma Miller replaced teammate Madeline Young as the individual conference champion as she posted a time of 21:08. Young finished second with a time of 21:27. The Bucks had six of the 10 top finishers as Eleanor Young (22:07) was fifth, Alaina Nagel (22:26) was seventh, Adyson Baker (22:42) was ninth and Brooke Schlutt (22:54) was 10th.
Brandywine’s Sydney Olson (21:52), Miley Young (22:20) and Aubree Murray (22:39) finished third, sixth and eighth, respectively.
Dowagiac’s Jocelyn Kiner placed 16th with a time of 24:22.
Esme James led Berrien Springs with a fourth-place finish and a time of 21:55.
Like the Buchanan girls’ team, the Bucks boys’ team dominated the top 10 finishers.
Britain Philip finished third (17:11), Liam McBeth finished fourth (17:33), Jack Sherwood (17:35) finished fifth, Jacob Kuntz (18:04) finished eighth and Coy Weinberg (18:22) finished ninth.
Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor successfully defended his Lakeland Conference individual championship as he posted a time of 16:41.
Cody Hoskins was the top finisher for Brandywine as he placed 20th with a time of 23:43.
The Shamrocks’ Noah Jarvis was the runner-up with a time of 16:55.
The Bucks also dominated the all-conference teams.
Girls First Team
Madeline Young, Buchanan
Emma Miller, Buchanan
Sydney Olson—-Brandywine
Alaina Nagel, Buchanan
Esme’ James, Berrien Springs
Miley Young, Brandywine
Adyson Baker, Buchanan
Girls Honorable Mention
Eleanor Young, Buchanan
Aubree Murray, Brandywine
Makynna Williams, Buchanan
Brooke Schlutt, Buchanan
Karleigh Byrd, Brandywine
Evie Morrison, Berrien Springs
Catherine Craig, Berrien Springs
Boys First Team
Owen Saylor, Dowagiac
Noah Jarvis, Berrien Springs
Britain Philip, Buchanan
Liam McBeth, Buchanan
Jack Sherwood, Buchanan
Connor Beebe, Berrien Springs
Jacob Kuntz, Buchanan
Boys Honorable Mention
Peyton Eckerley, Berrien Springs
Coy Weinberg, Buchanan
Matthew Green, Berrien Springs
John Keser, Buchanan
Nathan Haygood, Berrien Springs
Nick Pumani, Berrien Springs
Dean Wegner, Buchanan
Bodie Bryans, Buchanan