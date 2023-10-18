A ‘buzzy’ CROP Walk stocks local pantries

Published 11:57 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

71 walkers and 2 dogs from more than ten churches assembled at the Cass County Council on Aging track Saturday, Oct. 1 for the annual Cass County CROP Walk. (Submitted)

CASSOPOLIS — It was a sunny afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 1, when 71 walkers and two dogs from more than ten churches assembled at the Council on Aging track for the annual CROP Walk. 

They came with a purpose:  to help those struggling near and far.  The total pledges for the 2023 CROP Walk reached almost $13,000.  Funds will be used by Church World Service to provide food, clean water, and many more programs to those whose homes and livelihoods have been wiped out by war, natural disasters, and climate change. 

Locally, 25 percent of the funds will be shared by five food pantries in Cass County.  The colorful yellow and black striped walkers – in recognition of a new CWS beekeeping program – were “buzzy bees” in meeting people’s needs.

