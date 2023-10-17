Dowagiac celebrates September Students of The Month Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Six local students have been selected for recognition by teachers and faculty for their outstanding performance in school last month.

Nominated by teachers and faculty from their respective schools in the Dowagiac Union Schools district were Emily Kiggins of Justus Gage Elementary, Annabella Washington of Dowagiac Middle School, Madison Watson of Sister Lakes Elementary, Gizhek Beavers of Kincheloe Elementary, Skylar Solomon of Union High and Jeremiah Kaye of Patrick Hamilton received plaques and T-shirts with their names on them for their accomplishments and attitudes in the classroom.

Solomon is a senior at Union High who enjoys online gaming and has “a real love for learning both in and out of the classroom.” He was commended for using his time wisely and involving himself in class activities. Solomon is enrolled in DUS’ five-year, early-middle college program, where he will attend DUS for a fifth year to earn his associate’s degree through Southwestern Michigan College. After that, he aspires to move on to a four-year university from there.

Washington is a seventh grade student at Dowagiac Middle School who has enjoyed making friends at DMS after transferring in from outside the district. Her favorite class is social studies and loves learning about history. She was commended for “being a role model for her peers and encouraging others.”

Kaye is a fifth grade student at Patrick Hamilton. Kaye was commended for “being honest, helpful and showing great leadership qualities and integrity.” Reading is his favorite subject. He also enjoys writing and is currently working on a book about Roblox.

Beavers is a fifth grader at Kincheloe who “is a huge fan of long conversations with his grandma and going to the park to swing and slide.” He likes to read and enjoys both thinking about what he is reading and wondering about how to use that information. In his Northwest Evaluation Association assessment, Beavers’ scored in the 99th percentile in math growth and 92nd percentile in reading growth. Beavers is a proud member of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi.

Watson is a fifth grade student at Sister Lakes. Watson enjoys drawing and riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes with her siblings. She is also a cheerleader and enjoys taking care of 11 pets. When asked to describe herself in three words, Watson chose “friendly,” “funny” and “animal lover.” She was commended for “being willing to help a classmate in need.”

Kiggins is a fifth grader at Justus Gage. Kiggins “works hard and always puts in extra effort. If a task is difficult, she puts in extra work to master the task.” Kiggins was one of the top performers in the fall NWEA reading benchmark assessment . She enjoys drawing and her favorite color is purple.