Division 3: Bobcats, Rangers fall in semifinals Published 8:36 am Tuesday, October 17, 2023

BRIDGMAN — The season came to an end for a pair of soccer teams on Monday.

Lakeland Conference champion Brandywine was eliminated by Division 3 District host Bridgman 5-1, while Cassopolis was knocked out of the tournament by New Buffalo 1-0 in a shootout.

Both teams fell in the district semifinals.

The Bees will host the Bison for the district championship Thursday night.

Brandywine at Bridgman

The final score was a bit misleading as Bridgman (7-10) led Brandywine (9-8-1) 2-1 for much of the final 40 minutes of play.

The second half got chippy and the officials attempted to keep control of the match with yellow cards, and even a pair of red cards against Brandywine in the final three minutes. The Bobcats, who were already playing without Pedro Segundo, who received a red card after picking two yellow cards in the quarterfinals, lost Robby Dillard to the same situation with under four minutes left in the match.

Bridgman took full advantage and scored three times to put the match out of reach.

Brandywine led 1-0 when Luis Sanchez scored off an assist by Dillard.

Bridgman responded as Brady Busick scored on a breakaway to tie the match at 1-1, which is the way the first half ended.

Busick also scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 51st minute off a pass from Ethan DeVries.

Busick had a hat trick for the Bees, who also got goals from Ethan Stine and Ethan Williams.

Bridgman outshot Brandywine 10-1. Brady Wright had five saves for the Bobcats.

Cassopolis at New Buffalo

The host Bison (7-7-2) and the Rangers (4-15-1) were deadlocked after 40 minutes of regulation and overtime.

New Buffalo won the shootout to earn the 1-0 victory and advance to the finals.