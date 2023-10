WATCH: Buchanan’s Nico Finn talks homecoming win over Dowagiac Published 2:30 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Bucks emerged victorious with a 7-0 win against the Dowagiac Chieftains on homecoming night, with Nico Finn playing a key role.

The senior made plays on offense and defense to help shut down the Chieftains offense. Leader Publications spoke with Finn about his performance and his thoughts as the Bucks head into Week 9: