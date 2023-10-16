Roundup: Bucks 2-1, Niles 1-2 at Buchanan Quad; Bobcats 2-2 in St. Joseph Published 3:03 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan went 2-1 and Niles 1-2 at the Buchanan Quad Saturday morning.

The Bucks (23-6) defeated Hopkins 25-18 and 25-23, Niles 25-17 and 25-23, but then was defeated by Bronson 25-14 and 25-14.

Both Buchanan and Bronson are honorable mention picks in the latest Michigan High School Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 poll.

Niles (18-17-5) lost to Bronson 25-19 and 25-18, but rebounded after its loss to the Bucks to defeat Hopkins 25-17, 19-25 and 25-7.

“We started strong and ready for the day,” said Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman. “I will never blame refs for losing matches, but some calls affected our play and mindset. We struggled through some calls and we couldn’t get our minds off of them unfortunately and it caused us to make more errors. I’m happy we were able to move past it in match three of the day to get a win. I’m also happy we missed less serves on the day than we have been. It’s all about the process with this team, and we are continuing to grow and work towards the post season.

Buchanan will host Our Lady of the Lake Wednesday in its final home match of 2023 before heading to Brandywine High School on Saturday for the Lakeland Conference Tournament. The Bucks won the regular season league title.

Niles will host Paw Paw in its final home game of the season.

Brandywine Volleyball

The Bobcats, who are also an honorable mention selection in Division 3, went 2-2 at the St. Joseph Invitational on Saturday.

Brandywine defeated Loy Norrix 26-24 and 25-18, Kalamazoo Central 25-23 and 27-25, but were defeated by Watervliet 25-21 and 25-21, and the host Bears, 12-25, 25-17 and 15-13.

The Bobcats will host the Lakeland Conference Tournament on Saturday.