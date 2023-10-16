Niles Scream Park celebrates 2,600,000th interior visitor Published 4:09 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

NILES — Niles Scream Park achieved a new attendance milestone Sunday.

The Board of Directors for the Niles Scream Park announced that it welcomed interior visitor number 2,600,000 on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The lucky individual is Harper Benjamin, a senior at Valparaiso High School in Valparaiso, Indiana. As a result of her good fortune, she received a special “ghost pack” of goodies from the Niles Scream Park.

She was accompanied by her friend, Ryan Newbold also of Valparaiso, Indiana. Harper, a senior at Valparaiso High School, has been coming to the Park since she was a freshman. This was Ryan’s first visit and he said he was very excited about experiencing the Scream Park for the first time.

Providing chilling entertainment for 50 years, the Niles Scream Park is open weekends through October 29 and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, the Scream Park is located on Mayflower Road in Niles, Michigan. The Park easily is accessed by taking Exit 5 (Niles-Buchanan Road) from the US 31 Expressway.

For more information call (269) 687-FEAR or check out the website at www.haunted.org.