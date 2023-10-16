Niles Scream Park celebrates 2,600,000th interior visitor

Published 4:09 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By Max Harden

A picture of Harper is attached to this email. Pictured in the photo (L-R) are: The Puppeteer, Ryan Newbold, Chomps, Harper Benjamin, Draven and Danika. (Submitted)

NILES — Niles Scream Park achieved a new attendance milestone Sunday.

The Board of Directors for the Niles Scream Park announced that it welcomed interior visitor number 2,600,000 on Sunday, Oct. 15. 

The lucky individual is Harper Benjamin, a senior at Valparaiso High School in Valparaiso, Indiana. As a result of her good fortune, she received a special “ghost pack” of goodies from the Niles Scream Park.

She was accompanied by her friend, Ryan Newbold also of Valparaiso, Indiana. Harper, a senior at Valparaiso High School, has been coming to the Park since she was a freshman. This was Ryan’s first visit and he said he was very excited about experiencing the Scream Park for the first time.

Providing chilling entertainment for 50 years, the Niles Scream Park is open weekends through October 29 and Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, the Scream Park is located on Mayflower Road in Niles, Michigan. The Park easily is accessed by taking Exit 5 (Niles-Buchanan Road) from the US 31 Expressway.

For more information call (269) 687-FEAR or check out the website at www.haunted.org.

More Business

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts annual Under the Harvest Moon festival

Borrowed Time Oddities opens in downtown Niles

Downtown Niles to host inaugural Fall Festival

General Surgeon Joins Corewell Health in Southwest Michigan

Print Article