Dowagiac man gets prison time for Berrien Township thefts Published 12:30 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

NILES — A Dowagiac man who stole cars and other items from a Berrien Township man and his father was also sentenced to prison.

Curtis James Sylvester, 38, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to attempted breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny and receiving, concealing or possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to concurrent terms of 24 months to five years in prison.

He must pay $266 in fines and costs as well as $19,583 in restitution. He has credit for no time he’s served in jail because he is on parole from another offense.

The incident occurred Sept. 26, 2022 in Berrien Township.

One of the victims spoke before the sentencing and said the theft of the vehicle and a number of tools caused stress and worry to himself and his father. He said besides the monetary value of the items taken, they had sentimental value.

“It’s been traumatic to say the least,” he said.

Arnold asked for a prison sentence given the defendant’s record and the impact his actions had on the victims.

Defense attorney Carri Briseno noted that Sylvester was pro-active in resolving the case and actually told Department of Corrections officials about his involvement in the incident. He was in prison already for a methamphetamine conviction. He is also facing a probation violation charge in Indiana.

Sylvester apologized for his actions and the impact they had had on the victims.

“The only thing I can do is do better,” he said. “I’m 38 years old and I have time to educate myself. I made poor choices and I wish I’d never done it.”

Judge Smith said that if he’s truly interested in changing his life, he needs to pay the victims back for what he took. “In an evening you took away an entire life’s work of the victim,” she said. “Your selfish decisions harmfully impacted their lives and they may never recover.”