PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac hosts annual Under the Harvest Moon festival Published 3:04 pm Sunday, October 15, 2023

1 of 8

DOWAGIAC — A festive, fall atmosphere returned to downtown Dowagiac Saturday despite the on and off drizzle of rain.

The 12th annual Under the Harvest Moon Festival returned to S. Front St. Saturday morning.

Festival highlights included a display of farm tractors, an open air marketplace of antiques, fall produce, Michigan handcrafted products and sweet delicacies, as well as street entertainment and family activities. The Dowagiac District Library offered cider and crafts and the Wounded Minnow Saloon hosted live music as well as a wine, beer and cider tasting event.

“It was a great day,” said Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Event Coordinator Matt Money. “Fall in Michigan means rain but we still had vendors, we’ve had live music. We’ve had beer and wine, and cider tasting. The bakery is packed, the stores are packed. That’s what we want to do, is bring business to Dowagiac… It’s very nice to see the community come together to support our downtown businesses and enjoy Michigan Fall.”