Rangers fall to Burton Bentley 30-22

Published 6:37 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By Scott Novak

CASSOPOLIS — The two quarterbacks for Burton Bentley and host Cassopolis put on quite a show in the second half of their non-conference football game at William F. Scott Field Friday night.

After the two teams were deadlocked at 8-8 going into halftime, Mabry Wansley, of Bentley, and Cassopolis’ Jadyn Baucom scored all the touchdowns in the second half as Bentley defeated the Rangers 30-22.

It was the third consecutive loss for Cassopolis, which drops to 3-5 on the season.

Wansley, who opened the scoring with a 7-yard run in the first quarter, scored three second-half touchdowns to lead his team to victory. He scored on runs of 10, 9 and 36 yards. His 36-yard touchdown run with 1:41 remaining sealed the victory for Bentley, which improved to 6-2.

Baucom scored on runs of 45 and 22 yards to keep the Rangers in the contest. He also had a 2-point conversion pass to Kenny May.

Dameond Kaminski scored the first touchdown for Cassopolis in the second quarter on a 3-yard run, which tied the score at 8-8. He also had a 2-point conversion run.

Cassopolis will wrap up the 2023 regular season when it hosts Dowagiac Friday night.

