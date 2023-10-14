Niles man gets jail time for fleeing from police Published 5:00 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A Niles man who ran from police and dove into a pond near Edwardsburg two years ago was sentenced to a year in jail Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Timothy Craig Vankirk, 35, of Carberry Road in Niles, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 215 days served. He must also pay $1,548 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred May 12, 2021 when police stopped a car he was a passenger in. Vankirk failed to comply with police orders and took off into a swampy area and pond. He was apprehended coming out of the water and taken to the hospital where he tested positive for meth.

Vankirk was on parole at the time and since then has had new charges for receiving, concealing and possession of stolen property and fleeing and eluding in Cass County as well as criminal recklessness in St. Joseph County, Ind. He is scheduled to be sentenced on the new Cass charges in February.

Cass County Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Funk noted that Vankirk has an extensive criminal history. He said in this case, Vankirk told police to shoot him when he came out of the water.

Defense attorney Greg Feldman said his client is trying to clean up “a number of messes” in his life. Vankirk said he knows he’s made mistakes and bad choices but wants to better his life. He apologized to the officers who arrested him. “I’ve had a hard road, there’s no excuse for what I did,” he said.

“You’re 35 years old and digging yourself a pretty big hole,” Cass Circuit Judge Mark Herman said. “You’ve been using meth daily for 10 years. You’re going to have to get some direction in your life. If you don’t we will see you over and over again back in the system. You either make some changes or you will spend a lot of time locked up in jail or prison.”