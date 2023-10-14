High-speed chase starting in Pokagon Township ends in Van Buren County Published 11:04 pm Saturday, October 14, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A high-speed chase that started in Pokagon Township and ended in Keeler Township in Van Buren County ended with the arrest of a suspect.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a vehicle that traveled into the oncoming lane, almost causing a collision with an oncoming vehicle in Pokagon Township. Deputies activated their lights and siren to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to stop.

The vehicle continued to flee approximately 13 miles, traveling northbound through Silver Creek Township and ending in a field in Keeler Township.

The suspect fled the vehicle on foot and ran into a thick wooded area. Van Buren County Deputies arrived on scene and K-9 Kuno tracked the suspect. The suspect was located and taken the hospital for injuries.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Pokagon Tribal Police Department, Michigan State Police, and Van Buren Emergency Medical Services.