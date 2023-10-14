Edwardsburg overcomes slow start to top Vicksburg Published 1:11 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg overcame a slow start to defeat Vicksburg 34-20 in its 2023 homecoming contest Friday night.

The Eddies trailed the Bulldogs 3-0 after one quarter, but scored 14 points in both the second and third quarters to break the game open. Edwardsburg (4-4, 4-2 Wolverine) added a touchdown in the fourth quarter after Vicksburg had cut its advantage to 28-20.

Zach Zache scored three touchdowns and Zeke Pegura two touchdowns to lead the Eddies, who finished the night with 277 yards of total offense, including 251 yards rushing.

Zache scored on runs of 10, 69 and 59 yards, while Pegura’s runs covered five and three yards.

Vicksburg (3-5, 3-3 Wolverine) ended the contest with 202 yards of total offense, including 118 yards rushing.

Edwardsburg will wrap up the regular season on the road against Sturgis Friday night.