Brandywine blanked by Coloma 26-0 Published 8:29 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

COLOMA — Host Coloma scored in every quarter as it defeated Brandywine 26-0 in a non-conference contest Friday night.

The Bobcats (2-6) had 138 yards rushing, led by Carter Sobecki, who ran for 97 yards on 24 carries. Kaiden Rieth added 25 yards on 11 rushed.

Brandywine was 0-of-6 throwing the football.

The Bobcats will wrap up the 2023 regular season as they head to Wyoming to take on Godwin Heights, which is also 2-6 on the season.

No scoring summary is currently available.