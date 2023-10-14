Bob Schuur, Dowagiac’s longest-serving council member, dies at 84 Published 6:00 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac City Council member Bob Schuur, the longest continually-serving councilmember in the city’s history, has passed away at the age of 84.

A Dowagiac native, Schuur first took office Nov. 18, 1985, and has overseen many important city projects over the course of his career, including the relocation of M-51 in the downtown and the reconstruction of the downtown streetscape; the demolition of the former Dowagiac Middle School and its redevelopment into the downtown Lyons Health Center; relocation of the Dowagiac Area History Museum; the purchase and continued development of Russom Park; the purchase of blighted property across from Dowagiac City Hall and its redevelopment into the James E. Snow Building; and improvements to numerous structures at Riverside Cemetery.

“Bob has been a part of projects ranging from the reconstruction of Dowagiac’s downtown streetscape to the relocation of the Dowagiac History Museum, to the continuing development of city parks, to the caring and nurturing of the Riverside Cemetery,” said Mayor Donald Lyons. “Bob has always been a key supporter of investments that enhance the quality of life for all of Dowagiac’s citizens.”

In a 2021 interview with Leader Publications, Schuur said the restructuring of downtown Dowagiac was a tough task the city had to undertake.

“There were a lot of people who did not want that done,” Schuur recalled. “Some of the merchants felt that if the people traveling did not travel through downtown, they would not stop and buy. But it turned out to be a blessing because we now control the street. It’s a city street and not a highway. Now when we have a parade or a festival, it is much easier to coordinate.”

Schuur began his professional career working for what was then Lee Memorial Hospital at the age of 17. He worked there for 55 years and said that was where his passion for helping people ignited.

“I started there at 80 cents per hour,” Schuur said. “I was doing all kinds of odd jobs and the Sisters of St. Joseph had me doing all kinds of things. I laid linoleum, hung curtains, you name it.”

According to Schuur, working with the Sisters of St. Joseph at the hospital left a significant impression on him, even if he was doing busy work.

“I’ve got a real love for them,” he said. “When I first started, I was 17 and had a driver’s license. The nuns were not allowed to drive and they always had to be in pairs. They had me take them everywhere. I had lots of fun, and they always fed me when it was lunchtime.”

Schuur sat on the Dowagiac Cemetery Board for all of the years that he was on the city council. In addition to helping the city, Schuur aimed to make sure that the final resting place of the community’s loved ones were well taken care of. He visited the cemetery often, taking different routes every time to document things like fallen tree limbs and damaged tombstones. It was the little things like this that allowed Schuur to have the lengthy career he had.

“If I notice anything that needs to be addressed, I bring it up during council meetings,” Schuur said. “The cemetery is very important to me. All these years, I’ve followed through and try to do my part to make the cemetery a better place. It’s been nice.”

Schuur was honored with the dedication of Schuur Park in 2019.

“I just wish my mom could be here to see what happened to the city and that her oldest son had a park named after him,” Schuur said in a 2021 interview. “Most of the time when things are named, people are dead. I am humbled and grateful.”

City Charter calls for vacancies in elected positions to be filled within 30 days of the vacancy. Mayor Lyons announced that City Council will be seeking applications from any Ward 2 residents interested in serving the community as a member of City Council. Applications are available through the City Clerk’s office Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m as well as online on the city’s website. All applications are due in the City Clerk’s office no later than October 30, 2023.

The Mayor Pro-Tem Randy Gross and a committee of Council will interview all applicants and offer a recommendation to City Council at a date to be announced. For more information about the duties and responsibilities of the position, contact City Clerk Patty Patano, Mayor Lyons or any of the elected council members.