Acclaimed author Ellen Hopkins to visit Brandywine High School Published 5:00 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

NILES — Many Brandywine students will have a chance to visit with a New York Times bestselling author Tuesday.

Ellen Hopkins, author of more than a dozen young adult novels, will share her experience in writing. Students were given permission slips for parents to fill out, opting them into the assembly from 9:40 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17. Only students with permission from parents will be allowed to attend the event.

Hopkins is also scheduled to attend the regularly scheduled school board meeting Monday. She decided to visit the district after Brandywine parents Jen and Lyle Unger reached out to share some of the challenges the district has been facing relating to book regulation.

Hopkins, who is often referred to in national media as “the most banned author in America,” has often spoken out about censorship and content regulation. Though school districts have banned as many as 13 of the author’s books, her most frequently restricted was her first book, “Crank,” which delves into issues relating to drugs, teenage parenting, prostitution. Another, “Tricks” shines a light on human trafficking.

As her books have been challenged in school districts nationwide, Hopkins has often visited to share her experience and open dialogue with community members about why access to these stories is so important.