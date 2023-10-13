The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 7 Published 10:30 am Friday, October 13, 2023

NILES — There have been some impressive performances on offense from Leaderpub-area football players through seven weeks of play.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into Week 8. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

*Cassopolis’ stats reflect six games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

**Stats not submitted

Passing yards

Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 942 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 555* ** Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 404 Talon Brawley, Niles – 345 Isiah Fitchett, Dowagiac – 290 Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg, 84**

Carries

Paul Hess, Niles – 122 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 114 Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 96** Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 88 Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 86 Leland Payne, Buchanan – 62 Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 57 Talon Brawley, Niles – 55 Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 51** Kaeden Warfield, Brandywine – 48

Rushing yards

Paul Hess, Niles – 692 Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 673** Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 539 Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 522 Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 491 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 435** Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg, 429** Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 353 Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 364** Sam Rucker, Niles – 373

Receptions

Nico Finn, Buchanan – 29

Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 15* **

T2. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 15

Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 14

T4. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 14

Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 13 Kenny May, Cassopolis – 11* ** Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 10

T8. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 10

Ryan Hickok, Buchanan – 7

Receiving yards

1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 444

Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 288* ** Brenden Olsen, Niles – 275 Kenny May, Cassopolis – 232* ** Josh WInchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 219 Brock Dye, Brandywine – 145 Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 144 Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 142 Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 86 Grant Griffin, Edwardsburg – 84**

Total touchdowns

Paul Hess, Niles – 15 Talon Brawley, Niles – 13 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 12* Nicholas Finn, Buchanan –11

Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 10 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 8

T6. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 8

Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 7 Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 6 Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 5

T10. Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg – 5

T10. Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 5

T10. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 5