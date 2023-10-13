The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 7
Published 10:30 am Friday, October 13, 2023
NILES — There have been some impressive performances on offense from Leaderpub-area football players through seven weeks of play.
Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into Week 8. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.
*Cassopolis’ stats reflect six games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.
**Stats not submitted
Passing yards
- Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 942
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 555* **
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 404
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 345
- Isiah Fitchett, Dowagiac – 290
- Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg, 84**
Carries
- Paul Hess, Niles – 122
- Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 114
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 96**
- Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 88
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 86
- Leland Payne, Buchanan – 62
- Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 57
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 55
- Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 51**
- Kaeden Warfield, Brandywine – 48
Rushing yards
- Paul Hess, Niles – 692
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 673**
- Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 539
- Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 522
- Nicholas Finn, Buchanan – 491
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 435**
- Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg, 429**
- Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 353
- Carson Cebra, Edwardsburg – 364**
- Sam Rucker, Niles – 373
Receptions
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 29
- Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 15* **
T2. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 15
- Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 14
T4. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 14
- Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 13
- Kenny May, Cassopolis – 11* **
- Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 10
T8. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 10
- Ryan Hickok, Buchanan – 7
Receiving yards
1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 444
- Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 288* **
- Brenden Olsen, Niles – 275
- Kenny May, Cassopolis – 232* **
- Josh WInchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 219
- Brock Dye, Brandywine – 145
- Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 144
- Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 142
- Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 86
- Grant Griffin, Edwardsburg – 84**
Total touchdowns
- Paul Hess, Niles – 15
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 13
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 12*
- Nicholas Finn, Buchanan –11
- Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 10
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 8
T6. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 8
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 7
- Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 6
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 5
T10. Ezekiel Pegura, Edwardsburg – 5
T10. Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 5
T10. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 5