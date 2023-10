PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg High School celebrates homecoming with parade Published 2:50 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Before football players took the field for the Edwardsburg homecoming game Friday night, a homecoming parade rolled through downtown with floats made by students, clubs and community members. Several classes and groups from Edwardsburg High School participated in the parade including the Freshman, Sophomore, Junior and Senior classes.