Niles City Council approves Round Barn tasting room permit Published 2:00 am Friday, October 13, 2023

NILES — Plans for the Round Barn’s Niles location continue to move forward.

The Niles City Council adopted a resolution Monday approving the request of Entente Spirits, LLC for an on-premises tasting room permit at 501 Grant St., Niles.

Local Libations, LLC, Round Barn, received site plan approval to begin a restaurant and tasting room at 501 Grant St. Local Libations is currently in the process of obtaining an on-premises tasting room permit through Entente Spirits, LLC. Local Libations, LLC and Entente Spirits, LLC are both companies associated with Round Barn. Local Libations, LLC deals with property acquisition and Entente Spirits, LLC deals with permits.

“This is our licensing that is required for manufacturing in Michigan,” said Round Barn CEO Matt Moersch. “We don’t have to have a liquor license like normal bars and restaurants. We’re a manufacturer, so we have to have these tasting room licenses.”

The property has a 61-space parking lot, with a property capacity estimated to be between 180 to 220 guests. In addition, the project is expected to create 40 to 50 jobs in the community. The site plan was approved in January by the Niles Planning Commission and the property’s zoning designation change from Low Density Residential to Office Commercial District was approved by the City Council in February.

Originally constructed in 1953 and located on the corner of Grant and Lincoln, the former church features vaulted ceilings, high arches, and stained glass. Moersch said Round Barn has already invested more than $20,000 into the project and believes the unique space is the ideal location for guests to gather and experience Round Barn’s highly acclaimed brand of hospitality. Moersch hopes to open Grant Street Pub in the summer of 2024.

