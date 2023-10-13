Merritt Elementary opens outdoor classroom Published 11:31 am Friday, October 13, 2023

NILES — Merritt Elementary has announced the opening of the school’s outdoor classroom. The school hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning to celebrate the addition.

The outdoor classroom is located just behind the school, adjacent to the recess playground. It includes a large pavilion with picnic tables, a shed to keep the outdoor equipment, a large field, and small hiking trails. Maddi High, Great Start Readiness Program Teacher, is the mastermind behind the outdoor classroom.

“Mrs. High began this journey over a year ago,” said Merritt Elementary Principal Matt Severin. “She mapped out a five-year plan, and through her grit and perseverance, she has completed most of her wish list in less than 10 months!”

Mrs. High intends to use the space to increase the amount of time her students spend outside learning.

“Our goal in creating this outdoor learning area is to encourage a love of nature in our students and incorporate learning that cannot take place in the classroom,” Mrs. High said. “To do this, our goal is to increase our time outside by two and a half to three hours from the one hour we currently have for recess.”

She hopes that with more time spent outside, her students will develop new ways of thinking, build independence, foster resiliency, and increase happiness.

Mr. Severin said that he believes the creation of this new outdoor classroom showcases two great things about Brandywine Community Schools.

“First, it shows the sophistication and rigor of today’s classroom,” he said. “Teachers have a deep understanding of student learning in mathematics and literacy and the importance of play in early childhood education.”

Mrs. High plans to use the pavilion and picnic table areas for whole group and small group lessons and meals. The class will utilize the field for all types of play during their recess times and during their one hour of free play to help facilitate and enhance learning about their current studies. They will also be utilizing the trail to expand their learning space and engage in different ways of learning.

Superintendent Travis Walker believes the outdoor classroom is a great addition to the district.

“Studies show that outdoor learning spaces not only improve academic performance but also promote physical and mental well-being,” Mr. Walker said. “Students who engage in outdoor education develop critical thinking skills, a sense of environmental stewardship, and a greater appreciation for the world around them. These spaces are a testament to the idea that sometimes the best classrooms have no walls at all.”