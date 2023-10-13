Borrowed Time Oddities opens in downtown Niles Published 6:00 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

1 of 5

NILES — A new downtown Niles business aims to offer visitors an unique experience filled with antiques, oddities and curiosities.

Borrowed Time Oddities, an antique and oddities shop located at 115 N. 3rd St., ​​opened its doors to the community Friday afternoon.

Open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, the shop carries a variety of oddities, including specimen jars, taxidermy, candles, esoterics and more.

Owners Ryan and Heather Adams, who also own Hell or High Water Tattoo, 69045 M-62, suite B1 Edwardsburg, decided to set up shop after years of collecting curiosities from across the country.

“We just spend a lot of time on the road traveling,” Ryan said. “So different antique stores, garage sales, flea markets. It’s just about getting out there.”

After searching the area for a larger space for a future project, the couple identified N. 3rd St. as an ideal location for their oddities shop.

“Originally, we were looking for something that was a little bigger because our plan is to eventually open a funeral museum as well,” Ryan said. “But we couldn’t find anything and we knew this spot was open. So when we got a hold of the owners of this spot, things just kind of fell into place.”

According to Ryan and Heather, the early response from the community has been positive.

“We’ve had overwhelming support,” Heather said.

“It’s actually gone really well,” Ryan added. “We weren’t really sure how things were gonna go. Everybody’s kind of hesitant when they open a new business. As far as the response, the amount of people that stop by just as we’re working in here has been really encouraging. We’ve been happy with it.”