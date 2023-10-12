Search warrant leads to drug arrest in LaGrange Township Published 1:07 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP — A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man Thursday morning in LaGrange Township, according to the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team.

CCDET Detectives conducted a search warrant Thursday in the 26000 block of Dutch Settlement St., La Grange Township, Cass County. Detectives detained one individual located at the address and began to search the premises. Detectives located a large amount of Crack Cocaine, evidence of Crack Cocaine sales and a Firearm. The suspect was arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine with intent to distribute, and Felony Firearm. The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the 4th District Court. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Agencies assisting with the search warrant were the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Dowagiac Police Department. Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1 (800) 462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info.