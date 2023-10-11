SMC’s Nate picks up third Player of the Week honor Published 8:12 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Sophomore Nikki Nate has picked up her third Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Player of the Week honor.

Nate, a sophomore from Niles, was named the Offensive Player of the Week to open the season, then was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the third week of the season, and has now received the Offensive Player of the Week honor once again.

Nate, who leads the Roadrunners (17-8, 5-3 Western Conference) in kills with 281, digs with 292 aces with 34 and blocks with 171.

For the week, Nate averaged 3.14 kills per set and had and attack percentage of .463. She also had 19 digs and 11 blocks as Southwestern Michigan went 3-1, including a Western Conference win over Glen Oaks.

She has accomplished all that after having off-season surgery on her shoulder and suffering an injury to her hand for which she was cleared to play just prior to the beginning of the season.

The Roadrunners head to Lansing Community College Thursday night to take on the Western Conference-leading Stars. Southwestern will then head over to Benton Harbor to face Harper College and Kuyper College at the Lake Michigan College Quad on Saturday before heading to Muskegon to face the Olivet University JV and Montcalm Community College in the Jayhawk Invitational on Sunday.