Roadrunners win fourth consecutive match Published 9:35 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — The Southwestern Michigan College Volleyball team continued its roll as it swept host Ancilla College 3-0 in Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference action Tuesday night.

The Roadrunners (17-8, 5-3 Western Conference) defeated the Chargers 20-10, 25-12 and 25-12.

“This is our fourth win in a row,” said SMC Coach Jenny Nate. “We have a lot of great momentum as a team right now. They are really digging in hard at every practice and are focused on making improvements every day to continue to play at a higher and faster level each match. Our hitting percentages across the board have really improved, and both our defense and offense is getting faster which is allowing us to continuously increase our score margins. We are totally focused only on the next match ahead of us — tonight that was Ancilla. Tomorrow, we focus on Lansing and get back to work.”

Southwestern Michigan had a balanced attack against Ancilla. Five players had five or more kills, while the Roadrunners also did some damage at the service line with four players finishing with seven or more points and a combined six aces.

Nikki Nate (Niles), who picked up her third MCCAA Western Conference Player of the Week award Tuesday, led the attack at the net with 13 kills. Bianca Hobson (Kalamazoo/Loy Norrix) added 10 kills, while Buchanan’s Josie West finished with seven kills. Edwardsburg’s Shayla Shears and Sturgis’ Juliette Schroeder both had five kills.

At the service line, Niles’ Anna Johnson had a team-high 17 points, which included a pair of aces. Nate had 10 points and three aces and Hobson had nine points and an ace. Emma Beckman (Niles) had seven points.

Defensively, West led the effort with 10 digs. Johnson and Hobson both had seven digs. Beckman added four, while Nate. Schroeder, Elizabeth Stockdale (Niles/Brandywine) and Amanda Jones (New Buffalo) all finished with three.

Johnson had 19 assists and Beckman 16.

With the win, the Roadrunners moved into sole possession of third place. They head to Lansing to take on the Western Conference leading Stars Thursday night.

“This team has incredible discipline that is showing up on the court and the classroom,” Nate said. “I’m so incredibly proud of their work ethic and drive, and we will keep striving to finish at the top of the conference.”