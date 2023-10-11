Michigan State Police to host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Friday Published 10:15 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

NILES — On Friday, Oct. 13, troopers from the Michigan State Police, officers from the Baroda Lake Township Police Department and deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department will come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

All community members are invited to attend. The event begins at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at The Local, 8952 1st St., Baroda, and will run until approximately 10 a.m. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the departments’ work in the area.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the community happen during emergencies or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building. Some community members may feel that officers are unapproachable on the street. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed interactions.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our troopers”, said MSP Trooper Holly Higgs. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

This program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.