Governor Whitmer signs bipartisan bill to fill teacher shortage Published 11:15 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

LANSING — Yesterday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation to allow retired teachers and public school employees to return to work while continuing to receive the retirement benefits that they earned, helping fill the teacher shortage in Michigan.

“Michigan teachers and public school employees step up every day to help students succeed in communities across Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office, we have made historic investments to open up the teacher pipeline and help more aspiring Michigan educators enter their dream career. I am proud to sign legislation making it easier for retired teachers and public school employees to get back in the classroom and continue making a difference for our kids while earning the pensions they deserve.”

House Bill 4752, sponsored by state Representative Matthew Koleszar (D-Plymouth), helps public school retirees return to work while continuing to receive retirement and health care.

“The signing of this legislation into law is fantastic news for all of Michigan’s public school retirees, families, and ultimately our students,” said state Representative Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth). “Now, those with the most experience can re-enter our schools in a variety of capacities to help address staffing shortages. This is a big win for everyone.”

Investments to Support Teachers

In the most recent budget, Governor Whitmer built on historic investments in students, educators, and schools. The budget includes:

$370 million to support teachers, including continued support for the MI Future Educator Program (which provides a tuition free path for college students to become certified teachers) and funds to retain and develop existing teachers through mentorship programs.

$76 million to expand ‘grow your own’ programs, helping districts train staff for classroom roles.