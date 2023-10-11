General Surgeon Joins Corewell Health in Southwest Michigan Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 11, 2023

ST. JOSEPH — General surgeon Andrew Vaughan, D.O., recently joined the Corewell Health medical staff in Southwest Michigan.

Dr. Vaughan will see patients alongside several board-certified surgeons and advanced practitioners at 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph.

Dr. Vaughan received a bachelor’s degree in biomedical science from Colorado State University and earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Rocky Vista University in Colorado. He completed his residency in general surgery at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital Farmington Hills, Michigan State University and a surgical critical care fellowship at Corewell Health’s Butterworth Hospital, Michigan State University. Dr. Vaughan is a member of the American College of Surgeons, American College of Osteopathic Surgeons, American Osteopathic Association and Society of Critical Care Medicine.

“As surgeons, we identify problems and look for the best approach to offer patients a solution and relief – whether that’s removing cancer, resolving an abdominal issue or providing counsel on health changes to avoid a potential surgery,” Dr. Vaughan said. “It’s a tremendous honor to use my skill set to assist people at a time when they’re most in need.”