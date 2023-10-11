Downtown Niles to host inaugural Fall Festival Published 3:21 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

NILES — Downtown Niles will soon play host to more than a dozen small businesses from across Michiana for a three-day event filled with fall festivities.

Niles Main Street DDA is gearing up to host the Niles Fall Festival, its inaugural artisan market. The three-day event kicks off Friday, Oct. 27 with an evening outdoor market from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street that will feature several local artisans and vendors. Bee Crafty, 101 E. Main St., will be hosting $10 Kids Crafts at 5 p.m. and the Fraternal Order of Eagles will be hosting an adult Halloween ball at 7:30 p.m featuring a live DJ, dancing, costumes and decorations.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, festivities will kick off with a Zombies and Monsters Halloween Fun Run at 10 a.m. in Riverfront Park. Safe Trick or Treat will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Families can come downtown where businesses will be offering candy to children. At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, festival goers can check out A flash mob dancing to the tune of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Those interested in participating can attend a class from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and Oct. 24 put on by Expressions Dance Academy to learn the routine.

The FOE will also be hosting a family-friendly Halloween Ball at 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 will see the Chili Crawl return to downtown Niles from noon to 3 p.m. A pumpkin carving contest will be held and the winners of the downtown storefront window decorating contest will be announced.

Street games, food trucks and buskers are expected to be present for all three days of the festival.

“We have a winter tradition with Small Business Saturday and the Hunter Ice Festival so this will be a draw for the fall,” said event organizer Justin Flagel. “We’re pretty excited about it. I’m looking forward to the dances and fun stuff we have in store. It should be a weekend packed with fun for people of all ages and interests.”

For more information regarding the festival schedule, find Niles Main Street’s “Niles Fall Festival” event on Facebook.