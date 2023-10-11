Brandywine soccer team giving back Published 11:00 pm Wednesday, October 11, 2023

NILES — The Brandywine soccer team has enjoyed a lot of success on the pitch this season, including a 5-2 win over Our Lady of the Lake in the opening round of the state tournament Wednesday night.

The Bobcats are also showing that they are willing to step up and help out their community and the surrounding area.

The team helped out at the 2023 Michiana Down Syndrome Walk & Festival at the Wiecamp Center on the campus of Bethel University in Mishawaka last Saturday.

It was the second straight year the Bobcats have helped at the event, which is near and dear to Head Coach Caleb Adams’ heart as his daughter Sophia, 12, has Down Syndrome. She is a student at Brandywine Elementary.

The walk and festival is a fundraiser for the Michiana Down Syndrome Resource Center, which provides education and resources for families who have Down Syndrome members.