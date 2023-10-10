Roundup: Bucks, Eddies pick up non-conference sweeps Published 9:43 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan and visiting Edwardsburg both stepped out of league competition to face a pair of SMAC volleyball teams Monday night.

The Bucks swept St. Joseph 25-23, 25-14 and 25-16, while Edwardsburg traveled to Stevensville where it swept the Lancers 25-22, 28-26 and 25-19.

Buchanan Volleyball

Chloe Aalfs had another big night for the Bucks as she led the team with 16 kills, three blocks and two aces. She also had 12 digs. Sophia Backman led the Bucks with 32 assists and 13 digs.

Riley Capron and Laney Kehoe each had six digs. Izzy Tibbles finished with three kills.

The Bucks jump back into Lakeland Conference action Thursday when it hosts Dowagiac. A win will lock up the regular-season championship for Buchanan.

Edwardsburg Volleyball

Drew Glaser and Sarah Pippin were dominant at the net for the Eddies with 14 kills apiece and a combined five blocks.

Mya Eberlein finished with eight kills, Lexi Schimpa 36 assists and Danni Purlee 19 digs. Ella Laskowski added three kills and a pair of blocks.

Edwardsburg will host Vicksburg in Wolverine Conference play Thursday. The Eddies need a win to keep its hopes of catching Three Rivers for at least a share of the league championship.