Niles proclaims Oct. 22 as ‘City of Niles Unity Day’ Published 12:03 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

NILES — A local nonprofit was recognized for its efforts to address bullying in the community.

KC Johnson, founder of WeECHO Youth Community Services, was presented with a proclamation by City of Niles Mayor Nick Shelton proclaiming Sunday, Oct. 22 as “City of Niles Unity Day” in support of Bullying Awareness Month.

KC Johnson founded WEYS in 2020. The organization has been active in the community, hosting bake sales and activities including Michiana’s Youth Got Talent Show and Resource Fair. The organization also has its annual WEYS 2 Shine summer youth program.

A Buchanan native and Niles High School graduate, Johnson created WEYS as a means to give back to the community and to make a positive impact on the local youth. The van will allow the organization to have safe transportation to and from programming events.

“We have a lot of different programs that we run and ways that we support the youth but these are the things that matter the most. Being able to be recognized for resources that can help them with handling mental health issues or things that they’re going through that make them feel excluded makes us more reputable; It just gives us that support we need so parents and families and organizations know that we’re here and that we’re actually here to make a difference and we’re not going anywhere.”

City of Niles Unity Day, taking place from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, will be a celebration of unity, inclusion and respect for all residents of Niles. The event will provide an opportunity for the community to come together and stand against bullying, fostering a safer and more inclusive environment for youth.

Activities will kick off with an introduction and meaning of the event followed by Mayor Nick J. Shelton’s presentation of the Unity Day proclamation, recognizing the importance of addressing bullying and honoring the efforts of WeECHO Youth Community Services.

Residents, schools, students, parents, recreation programs and community organizations are encouraged to support this special event. The Unity Day festivities will include various activities, performances and educational programs aimed at promoting diversity, celebrating individual uniqueness, and strengthening community bonds.

“It’s important, because the bigger picture of what we do is to prevent suicide,” Johnson said.

For more information about WeECHO Youth Community Services, visit we-echo.org.