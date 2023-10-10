Dowagiac finishes second at Division 3 regional, advances to state finals Published 5:13 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

HASTINGS — The Dowagiac golf team finished runner-up at the Division 3 Regional Tournament hosted by The Legacy at Hastings on Tuesday.

Wolverine Conference runner-up Vicksburg shot 368 to win the regional championships, the Chieftains shot 391 to finish second and Paw Paw shot 394 to finish third.

The top three teams, plus the top three individuals not on a qualifying team, advance to the state finals, which will be Oct. 20-21 at The Meadows at Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

Niles senior Baylee Davis was the third and final individual qualifier as she carded a 97. Plainwell’s Ayla Jaeger and South Haven’s Hannah Kaczmarek were the other two qualifiers after shooting 85 and 97, respectively.

Dowagiac was led by junior Rebecca Guernsey, who finished fourth overall with a score of 89. Junior Carlee Spagnoli shot 92 to finish fifth overall.

The Chieftains also got a 104 from sophomore Bree Behnke, a 106 from sophomore Jaden Kusch and a 134 from junior Madison Winchester.

Edwardsburg finished sixth with a team total of 423.

Eddies’ senior Vivian Tomas led the Eddies with a round of 98, which was good for ninth-place overall. Senior Chloe Baker shot a 101, sophomore Jada Gaideski shot 119, sophomore Victoria Pulling shot 110 and senior Sydney Herring shot 114.

The Vikings finished in 10th place.

Besides Davis, Niles got a 110 from senior Chloe Roden, a 127 from sophomore Brooke Baber and a 131 from senior Emily Peterson.

Division 4

The Cassopolis golf team finished ninth overall with a score of 486.

Kalamazoo Christian, the Lakeland-KVA champion, won the regional title with a score of 353 at Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids. Kalamazoo Hackett (396) and NorthPointe Christian (411) were the other two qualifying teams.

Junior Nola Hawkins led the Rangers with a round of 111. Senior Emily Carlisle shot 121, junior Kayla Grover shot 123, freshman Olivia Hayden shot 131 and freshman Isabel Kennedy shot 147.

At Glenbrier Golf Course in Perry, Brandywine senior Allie Low became the first Bobcat to ever play in a regional.

Low finished with a score of 145. Brandywine did not field a full team.