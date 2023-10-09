Two injured in two-vehicle Calvin Township crash Published 12:41 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

CALVIN TOWNSHIP — An Edwardsburg woman and a Three Rivers man were injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Calvin Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 8:21 a.m. The crash occurred at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill Street in Calvin Township, Cass County.

65-year-old Elizabeth Weber, of Edwardsburg, was heading eastbound on Calvin Hill Street and failed to stop at the stop sign. 55-year-old Larry Carpenter, of Three Rivers, was traveling southbound on Calvin Center Road when his vehicle was struck by Weber’s vehicle. Both parties were transported by Ambulance services to Elkhart General Hospital for their injuries that were sustained in the crash.

Seatbelts were worn and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash. Assisting to this incident was Penn Township Fire Department, SMCAS Ambulance and SEPSA Ambulance.