Marion Magnolia Farms hosts annual Oktoberfest Artisan Market Published 4:07 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Vendors and visitors from across Michiana descended on a local venue Sunday afternoon for a festive fall experience.

Marion Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Rd., Cassopolis, hosted its annual Oktoberfest Artisan Market at The Farm. From mobile clothing boutiques to homemade jam and BBQ products, the market had something to offer for everyone.

Adults were able to enjoy a beverage as they browsed the wares of local artists. The event featured more than 60 local artisans, vendors and food trucks from across Michiana.