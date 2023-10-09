Hidden Acres to host annual Artisan Market, Trunk or Treat Published 12:30 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — As the temperatures drop and the colors of the leaves begin to change, Hidden Acres is aiming to keep its animals healthy and happy all winter long.

The nonprofit, located at 50581 Pleasant St., Dowagiac, is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and its Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

The trunk or treat event will be free to all visitors. Hidden Acres is requesting candy donations and trunks for the event.

Crafters and vendors will be on hand, games and activities will be available for children and pumpkins will also be available for sale. The event will also feature hay rides, a Haunted Woods attraction and kitten adoptions.

The annual event raises money for animal feed and veterinary bills. Hidden Acres provides homes for unwanted and special needs animals and livestock. Hidden Acres’ Helen’s House for Kittens provides homes for unwanted kittens until they are adopted.