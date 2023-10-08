Former Cassopolis resident gets probation for resisting, obstructing police Published 5:00 am Sunday, October 8, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Sarah McKinney, 33, now of Indiana, formerly of Cassopolis, pleaded no contest to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 92 days served and $2,268 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred March 21 in Porter Township. Police were called the conservation club there on a report of a person acting strangely. They found that McKinney had a warrant out for her in Indiana. After her arrest, she began banging her head on the inside of the police car and then spit on and tried to bite an officer.

“I hope you make some changes,” the judge said. “If you keep resisting police, you will keep going to jail and maybe prison. I tell people to just cooperate, you just make it worse if you fight. Fighting only makes it worse.”

Judge Herman noted that the probation will be transferred to Indiana but that she will be back before him if she violates. “I’m not going to forget that you spit in an officer’s face,” he said. “That’s a no no here, it’s not a wise thing to do.”

Christopher Allen Franklin, 37, of Niles, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and was sentenced to 18 months probation, credit for 62 days served and $2,088 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred April 12 in Cassopolis. Police were called when Franklin showed up at an ex-girlfriend’s home and made a disturbance.

“You’re 37 years old, you need to learn that if you’re not welcome there, you’re not welcome,” the judge said. “If you keep going back there, you will keep getting arrested.”

Ryan Joseph Ferrier, 34, formerly of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to credit for 51 days served and $2,116 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Dec. 4, 2020 in Dowagiac. Police found Ferrier harassing people and making threats, including sending a person a video of him with a rifle. He was sentenced twice to one year in jail since then for other offenses.