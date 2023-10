WATCH: Niles’ Talon Brawley talks homecoming win over Edwardsburg Published 2:30 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023

NILES — The Niles football team rolled to a 49-0 win over rival Edwardsburg Friday and Talon Brawley was a key reason why.

The newly-crowned Niles Homecoming King tallied three touchdowns – two rushing and one passing – to help the Vikings offense to a 49-0 win over rival Edwardsburg. Leader Publications spoke with Brawley about his performance and the growth of the Vikings program: