Rangers, Bobcats blanked in league contests Published 11:22 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

WHITE PIGEON — Undefeated White Pigeon won its first outright league championship since 1984 as the Chiefs shutout visiting Cassopolis 62-0 in Southwest 10 Conference play Friday night.

The No. 10-ranked Chiefs built up a 38-0 halftime advantage and cruised home from there.

The win improved White Pigeon to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Southwest 10 Conference, while Cassopolis dropped to 3-4 overall and 3–2 in league contests.

The Chiefs rolled up 428 yards of total offense, all of which came on the ground. White Pigeon held the Rangers to -22 yards rushing and -12 yards passing.

Caleb Lane led the White Pigeon ground game with 89 yards on seven carries with a pair of touchdowns, while Jon Bontrager added 60 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. Drew Korbyn finishe with 33 yards and James Chaney had 24 yards. Both scored a touchdown.

Also scoring for the Chiefs was Taylor Stewart, who had a pair of second-half touchdowns and Hunter Pant, who had one TD.

White Pigeon will look to extend its winning streak Friday night as it hosts Greenwood Christian Academy out of Indiana.

Cassopolis will host Bentley on Friday night.

Brandywine at Benton Harbor

The Tigers set up a showdown with Berrien Springs Friday night for the Lakeland Conference championship with. 24-0 win over Brandywine, which was coming off a 30-7 upset of Dowagiac.

Benton Harbor (3-4, 2-1 Lakeland) got big performances from running back Julius Watkins, who ran for 144 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns, and from quarterback Jaeden Meeks, who threw for 116 yards and ran for a touchdown.

Rodney Ford caught two passes for 90 yards.

The Bobcats ran for 138 yards led by Carter Sobecki’s 46 yards on 22 carries. Kaeden Warfield added 50 yards on 12 rushes. Kaiden Rieth and Kevin Roberts were a combined 1-of-5 for 10 yards passing.

Brock Dye had the one reception.

The loss dropped the Bobcats to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in the Lakeland Conference.