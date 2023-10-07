Edwardsburg man gets probation for meth possession Published 2:00 pm Saturday, October 7, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — Geoffery Michael Wentzel, 49, of Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 13 days served and $1,548 in fines and costs. He also had his probation continued from a probation violation in another case.

This incident occurred Aug. 22, 2022 in Edwardsburg. Police stopped him for a traffic violation and found a meth pipe in his car. He also has other charges pending.

Judge Herman noted that Wentzel failed to appear for his sentencing in July even though there was a recommendation for no additional jail. “I don’t know why in the world you failed to appear,” he said. “You got arrested after you failed to appear and had to pay more money on bond, that’s just the reality of the situation.”