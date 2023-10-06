Tin Shop Theatre celebrates renovations with ribbon-cutting, open house Published 3:00 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

BUCHANAN — A historic Buchanan entertainment venue was celebrated by the community Thursday night.

The Tin Shop Theatre, 108 E. Roe St., celebrated its renovation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony presented by the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce.

More than two dozen friends, family, business associates and staff were on hand for the event, which allowed guests in attendance to see the upgraded venue one day before it opens for its latest performance “Title of Show.” The new-look venue features brand new seating along with new carpeting ahead of the 2024 season. In conjunction, the cast of the current production “Title of Show” conducted a 30-minute performance to christen the updated theater. Appetizers and refreshments were provided by Fork In The Road.

“I know that this is a very special place for our community,” said BACC Executive Director Brandon DeJaynes. “Not only does it provide a community gathering place for young creatives and old creatives alike to gather and express themselves here, but it also has a ripple effect throughout our community. It provides a place for social gatherings where you can hear varying opinions. Theater provides an outlet for that and for us to have open discussion from very important points of view to kind of come together and be entertained but also enjoy the rich fabric of our community.”

The Tin Shop was built in 1866 by a Buchanan merchant and subsequently used for a furniture factory. Changing hands several times over the years, it has operated as a lumber dealer business and as another factory. It served as a hospital during the 1918 flu epidemic; Clark Equipment manufactured and sold air-conditioned beds here, and in the last years of production made their original drill products in this historic building. Clark sold the Tin Shop to the Buchanan Co-op in 1950, which sold it to the City in 1981.

In 1982 the Buchanan Fine Arts Council began the task of turning the building into a fine arts center. It wasn’t until the summer of 1984 that any shows were performed in the Tin Shop Theatre.

“This building really means nothing without the dedicated people who run it,” said Buchanan Mayor Sean Denison, also a member of the BFAC. “We’re really lucky to have community theater and I would encourage all of you to come see the shows. They’re really, really good, and these people take it very serious. I’m new to the council, but it’s a lot of fun and I would encourage you to take part and come see the shows.”

Members of the MFAC thanked late Tin Shop Theatre supporter and advocate Roger Williams, who requested that funds from his memorial be donated to the theater.

“Roger was eager to attend and help support the theater,” said BFAC Chairperson Kelly Carlin. “He knew the one thing that live theaters need the most is money and he lobbied hard to try to make that happen for us in a lot of ways over the years that we knew him. Roger would be happy to know that his love and support of the theater would continue through those who donated.”

BFAC Treasurer Alice Kring thanked each member of the BFAC for their dedication to fine arts in the city: Kelly Carlin, Chairperson; David Ferrell, Vice Chair; Karin Falkenstein, Secretary; Alice Kring, Treasurer; Mayor Sean Dennison, City Representative; Trevor Hough; Dr. Patricia Moore; Jennifer Fiero; Julie Blaylock; Heather Lockamy; Corinna Darr.