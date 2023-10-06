Sanitary sewer overflow reported in Dowagiac Published 4:45 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A sanitary sewer overflow occurred from 10:40 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 6 in Dowagiac.

A SSO discharge report from the City of Dowagiac’s Department of Public Service indicated that approximately 200 gallons of raw sewage discharged at the 29200 block of west M-62 in Dowagiac.

According to the report, a wastewater treatment plant influent pipe was exposed for construction and it was discovered

during a high flow event that sewage was leaking from three of the pipe joints.

Due to the pipe being exposed, the impacted land was approximately 6-feet-by-4-feet-by-1-foot depth hole next to the pipe.