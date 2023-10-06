PHOTO STORY: Niles High School celebrates homecoming with parade Published 3:59 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Before the Vikings take to the football field Friday night, Niles High School decided to celebrate homecoming in style.

Colorful floats rolled through town Friday as Niles High School hosted its annual homecoming parade. During the parade, classes competed against each other for the bragging rights of having the best float. The Vikings will take on Edwardsburg at 7 p.m.