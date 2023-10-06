Marion Magnolia Farms to host annual Oktoberfest Artisan Market Sunday Published 11:39 am Friday, October 6, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — A local event space is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year.

Marion Magnolia Farms, 57376 Twin Lakes Road, Cassopolis, is set to host its third annual Oktoberfest Artisan Market at The Farm event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

The event will feature more than 60 local artisans, vendors and food trucks from across Michiana. Activities, shops and items that can be found the market include face painting, hay rides, a petting zoo, drinks, live music and more.

Due to the high number of vehicles, the venue has hired parking attendants and will charge a $5 parking fee per vehicle.