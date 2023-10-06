Finn, Payne run over Bronson in 27-0 Bucks victory Published 11:16 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

BRONSON — Nick Finn and Leland Payne combined for 263 yards rushing on 20 carries and a pair of touchdowns as visiting Buchanan blanked Bronson Thursday night.

The Bucks (4-3) rolled up 317 yards of total offense while holding the Vikings to 122 yards.

The non-conference game was close at halftime as Buchanan led 6-0 on a Finn 20-yard pass reception from Jake Franklin and a failed extra point kick.

The Bucks kicked it into high gear in the second half as they scored 21 points and completed the shutout.

Payne opened the second-half scoring with a 31-yard run. Brody Reed added a 2-point conversion and Buchanan led 14-0. Finn scored his second touchdown on the night as he rumbled in from 18 yards out to make it 21-0 following Mason Frontczak’s extra point.

Franklin completed the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 3-yard quarter keeper. The kick failed again, but the Bucks were on their way back to Buchanan with the victory.

Finn rushed for 142 yards on 18 carries, while Payne added 121 yards on 12 carries. Franklin was 3-of-12 for 45 yards. Finn caught two of those passes for 26 yards.

AJ Camille-Mcleod had 11 tackles and a sack to lead the Bucks defensively. Caden Legult and nine tackles and three sacks, while Dean Roberts also finished with nine tackles.

Matt Trigg had a fumble recovery.

Bronson (2-5) ran for 117 yards, but were held to just five yards passing on 11 attempts.

Buchanan hosts Dowagiac for homecoming Friday night. The Chieftains are coming off a 28-6 loss to Berrien Springs, which locked up a piece of the Lakeland Conference championship with the victory.